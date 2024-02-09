Ball State showcases $200 million makeover plan for Village neighborhood

MUNCIE — Ball State University is the most important piece of Muncie's economy. Its plan to revitalize the area around campus hopes to give students and regular Muncie residents something to chirp about.

Ball State's Village Revitalization Plan would construct a hotel, performing arts center, and housing for students and families in the Village neighborhood next to the university's main campus.

"What we hope to create is a vibrant village," Ball State University Associate Vice President Jim Lowe said. "It takes a village to stimulate involvement by both the community and our citizens here."

The $200 million proposal will mainly be funded by university donors, developers, and Ball State itself. However, it also received a $35 million grant from the Lilly Endowment's College and Community Collaboration program.

"It's more than just what we and our developer and are doing," Lowe said. "We're bringing together all of these business owners to make them all successful."

The first phase of the revitalization plan should break ground in the fall and finish in 2026, according to the university.

Ball State is hosting two public presentations of the plan:



Monday, Feb. 12 at Pruis Hall for Ball State students and faculty

Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts for the general public

Ball State University employs more than 3,500 people, which makes it Muncie's largest employer.