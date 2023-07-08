Balloon release held to honor 16-year-old Serenity Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS— On Friday night, friends and family of Serenity Wilson brought pink and yellow balloons to Church of Glory.

"This is her favorite color," said Sa'Niyah Boyd, Serenity's older sister.

Serenity was the victim in a quadruple shootingMonday night.

"That’s my baby. She made me a Gigi. That’s my first born. They took that away from me I’ll always miss you. I love you serenity," Serenity's grandmother told the crowd at the church.

IMPD was called to the 3200 block of Forest Manor just after 11 p.m. Monday. Serenity was pronounced dead at the scene.

"If could just see her again we would just hang out. I would hug her. I wish I could warn here about the things that could happen, that would happen, but it’s going to be okay," said Sa'Mya Boyd, Serenity's younger sister.

Sa'Maya and Sa'Niyah both shared memories of their sister.

"She was the person I could always count on and look up to her," said Sa'Maya.

"She was always mad because I was the oldest," said Sa'Niyah.

The two were just a year apart.

"We used to watch Friday like every Friday. The movie we’d watch it every Friday," said Sa'Niyah.

Dozens of people came out Friday night to remember her legacy and take part in a balloon release. Serenity's sisters hope everyone remembers her infections personality.

"I hope they remember how goofy she was, what she would do for people, her laugh, her smile, everything," said Sa'Niyah.

"It honestly makes me feel so happy that all of these people came to support my sister and it’s just very like fills my heart up," said Sa'Mya.

IMPD is still looking for a suspect in the shooting. They're asking anyone with information or video footage related to this incident to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or via e-mail at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Those who would like to make an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

