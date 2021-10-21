Bands of America Ready To Rock Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, there will be big sounds coming from the field of Lucas Oil Stadium, and they have nothing to do with football.

Marching band competitions are back in Indiana this year after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. The first of two massive "Bands of America" championships happening over the next four weeks is about to go down in downtown Indy.

We spoke to Dr. Jeffrey Earnhart, the president and CEO of Music For All, about the Bands of America Indy Super Regional. 64 bands from seven states will be competing, including 43 from Indiana. The contest is also a prelude to the big marching band season finale, the Bands of America Grand National Championships. 98 bands from across the country will be in Indy to compete for that title on November 12 and 13.

Preliminary competition begins Friday morning and runs through Saturday afternoon. Then, the top 12 scoring bands from preliminaries will compete in the finals Saturday night.

Tickets are still on sale, and you can find out more information about them — as well as an option to watch a live stream of the event from home, at Music For All's website.