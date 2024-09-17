Bargersville community rallies together to support fire chief after surgery

BARGERSVILLE— The community of Bargersville is coming together to support and pray for its fire chief.

It comes after Chief Eric Funkhouser was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor two weeks ago.

Monday morning, dozens gathered as he underwent surgery at St. Francis hospital and they cheered him on as he entered the hospital doors.

"He means the world to us because he always has our backs," said Battalion Chief David Porter. "There was four or five different fire departments at the hospital and outcries from all departments wanting to help."

Porter says the chief is still hospitalized and in recovery, but that doctors say it went well.

"Bargersville is still a small town atmosphere and the support has just been overwhelming from the community," said one Bargersville firefighter.

The department continues to ask for prayers through this time.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind but here we are in the healing process and I hope everything goes great from here," said Porter.

The department is continuing to update his journey on it's Facebook page.