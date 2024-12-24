Bargersville Fire Chief returns to duty after brain tumor is removed

BARGERSVILLE — Bargersville Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser has devoted 25 years of his life to saving others. He now knows how it feels to have his own life saved.

WRTV

Doctors found a tumor in Funkhouser's brain after he had a seizure while driving on Labor Day Weekend. He is now back at the fire department after two weeks in the hospital and three months of recovery.

"The seizure basically saved my life," Funkhouser said. "If it hadn't have been for the seizure, this tumor has been growing for years in there."

WRTV

His 19-year-old twin sons Dylan and Caleb are both firefighters with the department. They both say their father has worked hard to put on the Bargersville badge again.

"He's been eager since day one to get back into this job," Dylan Funkhouser said. "Watching him push so hard, it's been really inspiring."

"We respond to emergencies every day, our family always has," Caleb Funkhouser said. "Having the tables turned on you like that leaves a feeling that you can't describe."

Eric Funkhouser

Chief Funkhouser is only working part-time right now but hopes to have the strength to get back to full-time duty next month.

He said he is thankful to be here at all after the scare of his life.

Eric Funkhouser

"After surgery, I was in the hospital for 13 days, and they were the longest 13 days of my life," Funkhouser said. "I wasn't able to get out and do the things I wanted to do or come and go as I please. I was trying to get through the rehab and everything else. I can't thank everybody enough for what they did to push me to get me where I'm at today."