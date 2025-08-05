Bargersville Fire hopes new online tool will help them better serve residents

BARGERSVILLE — A new tool is now allowing residents to better connect with Bargersville Fire ahead of an emergency.

"Whether it's a medical run or whether it's a fire incident. It just helps us help you," said Kaleb Buchanan, Bargersville Fire Public Information Officer.

WRTV

It's a safety profile called Community Connect. The online questionnaire allows residents to share information about their living situation, which will assist EMS in emergencies.

"You're able to put in there your name, your address, how many people live in your house, is there anyone between the ages of 1 to 5? Is there anyone over the age of 65? You can put your pets, you can put a picture of your pets, you can put bedroom locations where each bedroom is, if you have any hazards. Is there any mobility issues? Do you have any oxygen tanks in the house? Do you have propane tanks, even as simple as having live ammunition, anything that could help us be prepared," said Buchanan.

WRTV

Buchanan said it will also help firefighters know where utilities are, gas and water shut-offs. He ensures residents that whatever information they provide is secure.

"We will only be able to access your information if your house pops up on there. So, if you call 911 and your address pops up, and you filled out Community Connect, that is the only way we can view it. No one else can do it. We can't just sit here on our phones or our computer and look at your information," Buchanan said. "Think of the benefit of having something like that when we're coming to your house," he added.

It's not just for homeowners. Businesses and people living in apartments can also connect. For those not tech-savvy, Bargersville Fire will also help residents set up their profile.