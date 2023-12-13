Bargersville Police officers save woman from burning SUV

BARGERSVILLE — A woman found herself in a life-threatening situation after her SUV crashed into a tree and burst into flames this week. Two Bargersville Police Department officers jumped into action to pull her to safety.

"As we're walking up, we see the car is on fire, and we pretty much just do our job," said Bargersville Police Officer Josh Wheat.

Wheat and his partner, Officer Cody St. John, responded to the scene Friday night. When they got to the burning SUV on West Stones Crossing Road, the veteran officer St. John took the lead to get the woman out while Wheat put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

"It's critical for us young officers to have those officers that have the experience and the training to pass along to us," said Wheat, who has only served with Bargersville Police for a year. "I can't thank them enough."

The two got the woman free and put out the fire within two minutes of arriving at the scene.

Wheat said he was drawn to law enforcement because all of his family members are also first responders.

"My dad was a firefigher, my twin brother is a firefighter, my mom is a nurse, and my sister is a nurse," Wheat said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Wheat said he has not talked to her since the rescue.

"To save this lady's life is something that I will never forget and something I'm truly grateful to have experienced," Wheat said.