Bargersville secures over $2 million for new roundabout to improve traffic and safety

INDIANAPOLIS — The Town of Bargersville has been awarded a $2 million federal grant from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) to construct a new roundabout at the busy intersection of State Road 135 and State Road 144.

The investment aims to improve traffic flow, reduce peak delays, and enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

According to IMPO, the intersection has long been a bottleneck for commuters, and with Bargersville seeing rapid residential and commercial growth, the roundabout is expected to play a vital role in managing increased traffic.

“This project is a prime example of how federal transportation funds can be leveraged to improve safety and support community growth. We’re proud to partner with the Town of Bargersville as they invest in infrastructure that prepares for future development while making daily commutes safer and more efficient,” Anna Gremling, Executive Director of IMPO said.

Dax Norton, Bargersville's Town Manager, described the funding as a "game changer," stating, “The new roundabout will significantly reduce congestion and improve safety for our growing population. We are grateful for this investment in our future; it will benefit residents, businesses, and visitors alike.” The project will also feature placemaking elements to foster a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors.

Construction is expected to begin as early as 2028, with completion anticipated by the end of 2029.