Bargersville's inaugural Kids Market provides opportunities for young entrepreneurs to learn business skills

BARGERSVILLE — Wednesdays in the warm months are Farmers Market days in the town of Bargersville.

The corner of Harriman Avenue and Main Street welcomes shoppers looking to score on locally-produced products from a variety of vendors.

But on Wednesday in June, the market opened a portion of the road to some of the town's youngest entrepreneurs.

The Bargersville Kids Market held its inaugural events where children can sell the crafts and goods they produce and learn a little bit about running a business.

Lauren Casey WRTV Stella Gregg waits for customers at Bargersville Kids Market

Stella Gregg has attended the market to sell her jewelry.

"I like jewelry, but I also like arts and crafts," said Stella Gregg. "So I thought it would be a fun thing to make to combine two things that I like."

Gregg says she has been making some of the jewelry for a while now and mostly does it for fun.

Lauren Casey WRTV Stella Gregg sells handmade jewelry at the market.

Across the street from her, Waylon Jackson hopes his rabbits feet for sale bring him more than some good fortune.

Lauren Casey WRTV Waylon Jackson sells his rabbits feet and soap at the market.

"(I'm here) Making money," said Jackson. "I (like to) buy stuff."

Next to Jackson sits Josie Dagley and her custom clay bead bracelets.

Lauren Casey WRTV Josie Dagley sells clay bead bracelets at the market.

She says she takes custom orders throughout the year and has created her own little business out of it.

Sloan Webster works on art during the year, and that day worked to sell some at the market.

Lauren Casey WRTV Sloan Webster sells her art at the market.

She hydro-dips little cups and vases to make bright colored swirls and makes photo frames for your furry friend.

She says selling her art to someone who wants to put it in their home brings her joy.

Lauren Casey WRTV Sloan Webster says she feels happy when people buy her art to take home.

"I kind of feel happy because then that means that like they actually like it," said Webster. "And they have it in their house, and that's really cool."

Down the street, Koko Langman and her friends have their service down to a science.

They are selling homemade silicone keychains, complete with packaging and a wheel to spin for prizes.

Lauren Casey WRTV Koko Langman and her friends can make these in about 5 minutes.

"We came out here because we thought people would enjoy our keychains," said Langman. "And we spent a lot of time and effort into them and we want people to enjoy them and style them."

Langman says it takes her team of friends about five minutes to make each keychain.

Lauren Casey WRTV Koko Langman sells keychains at the market with her friends.

"I put the beads on a stick and then they tie it and we have to cut it and burn it," said Langman. "It's for fun, but we all enjoy doing it and have like, thoughts about doing it in the future."

In the future, brother Cameron and Gabe Graham say they want to start a detective agency.

Lauren Casey WRTV Brothers Cameron and Gabe Graham take part in Kids Market.

But today at the market, they are true salesmen.

"So we are selling magnets. You can get three of them for $1," says Cameron. "The animal popsicle stick magnets like the unicorn, the fish, and the dinosaur."

Bargersville Kids Market

For Cameron, the market is about more than the dollar amount.

"It's fun, fun, fun and exciting," Cameron said.

To stay up to date on the Bargersville Farmers Market, follow Bargersville Main Street on Facebook.