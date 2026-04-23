Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office introduces program for drivers with autism

Driving a Car
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has launched a program to help support drivers with autism.

The Blue Envelope Program begins at the start of May.

The sheriff’s office says the program provides an envelope and window tag for drivers with autism; The tag will let deputies know if the driver is on the spectrum.

The envelope can be kept in the car and gives instructions for the driver. Deputies say they hope the program will help reduce stress between officers and drivers.

The envelopes and window tag are free and you can pick them up at the the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.
__