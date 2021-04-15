Watch
3 people flown by medical helicopter to hospital after crash south of Columbus

CR 450 South closed after crash
Columbus Police Department
Medical helicopters were called to the scene of a crash near Columbus on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 08:40:44-04

COLUMBUS — Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Columbus, police said.

Columbus Police Department Lt. Matthew Harris said all three people were flown by medical helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals following the crash that happened around 6:45 a.m. on County Road 450 South between State Road 11 and County Road 175 West.

Conditions of the people involved are not yet known, Harris said.

CR 450 South is closed while the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

