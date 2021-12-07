Watch
Bartholomew County Jail moving to electronic mail

Mail will be sent to Texas and scanned electronically
Courtesy: Bartholomew County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:24:35-05

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Changes are coming to the way Bartholomew County Jail inmates receive their mail.

As of December 6, mail for inmates is supposed to be sent to an address in Texas. There, it will be scanned and sent to inmates electronically.

There will be a one month grace period, but all mail will be electronic only beginning January 3, 2022. Books, magazines, catalogs, advertising mailers and junk mail will not be accepted.

Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post that there will be no additional cost for the sender or recipient.

Mail should be addressed to the inmate as follows:

A. Facility Name (Bartholomew County Jail)

B. Inmate Name – Inmate System ID Number

C. PO Box 1042 PMB #39193

D. San Antonio, TX 78294-1042

The jail says senders should not put preceding zeros in the booking number. For example, if the Inmate number is 001234, write it as 1234 not 001234.

The mail must contain all inmate information to be processed appropriately and assigned.

