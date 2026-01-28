Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bartholomew County residents evacuate following gas leak

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Residents in Bartholomew County were asked to evacuate their homes following a gas leak on Tuesday, the Bartholomew County Sheriff said.

According to a post on Facebook, the gas leak happened in the area of W 170 S and Whitehorse Rd.

Initially, residents living within a 1.25-mile radius were asked to evacuate, but the gas company said the evacuation area was reduced to just a half mile to the north and south of the intersection.

If you are in the evacuation area and are unable to leave due to road conditions, please call 911.

