Fire claims pet, displaces 4 in Columbus late Wednesday night

COLUMBUS — A fire late Wednesday evening is under investigation after smoke and flames filled a residence in the 2900 block of Scotland Drive.

The fire left one pet dead and four adults displaced. None of the adults were in the home at the time the fire was discovered and they say they are unsure what could have caused the fire, according to Columbus FD.

Columbus firefighters were dispatched to the home on Scotland Drive at approximately 7:58 p.m. for a report of a fire at a home in the Candlelight Village Mobile Home Park. While firefighters were responding, Bartholomew County 9-1-1 dispatchers relayed information that all persons were out of the home but a pet dog was reported to still be inside the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within a few minutes of their arrival on the scene. As crews conducted a search of the interior, firefighters located a lifeless dog and quickly removed the pet outside of the home to the front lawn.

According to the department, despite resuscitation measures from firefighters and medical personnel with the Columbus Regional Health Ambulance Service, the dog perished.

According to the homeowner, no one was inside the home when the fire began. The homeowner told fire investigators they heard an audible "pop" sound before seeing smoke come from inside.

No working smoke alarms were found within the home.

Columbus FD wanted to use the fire as a reminder to everyone on the importance of working smoke alarms inside the home.

"Working smoke alarms save lives and provide early detection of smoke and fire which allows occupants the precious time needed to safely escape a fire in the home," the department said in a release. "A working smoke alarm should be installed on each floor of the home and in or near sleeping rooms. Smoke alarm batteries should be replaced at least once each year and alarms should be tested weekly to ensure the alarm functions appropriately. The Columbus Fire Department can provide assistance to residents with the installation of working smoke alarm. For more information on the Columbus Fire Department Smoke Alarm Program, contact the department at (812) 376-2679."