Fundraiser for Bartholomew County Historical Society lets you 'talk to a tombstone'

COLUMBUS — You don’t have to head six feet under to speak to some notable Hoosiers who’ve long since passed away.

The Bartholomew County Historical Society's fundraiser 'Talking Tombstones' will give you a chance to see actors and re-enactors share the stories of some of Columbus’ most notable residents of bygone eras, who were laid to rest in the City Cemetery.

“It’s much more engaging than being able to read it. You’ve got a back and forth. you have a dialogue. You can learn things that wouldn’t really be included in history books," actor Jill Tasker said.

Tasker is one of about 30+ actors who, in costume, will present monologues in the first person while standing by their grave.

Entrepreneurs, businessmen, civil war soldiers, early industrialists... all buried in Donner Park.

Bartholomew County Historical Society Executive Director Diane Robbins says Talking Tombstones gives residents a chance to immerse themselves and interact with local history.

“It’s all the life they lived, what they did while they were alive, if they served in a war, if they made themselves famous in a certain way or if they’re just a citizen of the county and how they lived their live back in the 1800s or early 1900s," Robbins said.

Last year's fundraiser had about 300 attendees and raised $4,000.

BCHS aims to doubles those numbers in 2024.

The mission of the Historical Society is to discover, collect, preserve, and share the history of the county for the enrichment of present and future generations.

“There are so many people here who have made contributions. Many of them forgotten. Families moved away. They’re probably lonely graves now. They go unheralded and they shouldn’t," actor Doug Stender said.

Stender will be portraying Charles Everson, who died of typhoid during the Spanish American War.

He says he’ll focus his monologue on the state of medicine and disease research at the turn of the century.

Talking Tombstones is May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus City Cemetery.