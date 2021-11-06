Watch
Multiple people injured in four-vehicle crash in Columbus

Photo provided/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:58 PM, Nov 05, 2021
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTYFour people are recovering following a four-vehicle crash that occurred in Columbus on Thursday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. when Bartholomew County Sheriff's units responded to a personal injury crash on 365 S. National Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they assisted Columbus Township Fire, Elizabethtown Fire, and Columbus Regional Hospital EMS units who were there working to provide assistance to the crash victims.

One driver, a passenger, and a juvenile were life-lined to Indianapolis for treatment. Another driver, who was trapped inside her vehicle, was taken by Stat Flight for medical attention.

Two others involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene.

A cause for the wreck has not been released at this time.

