State trooper fires at suspect during pursuit, no injuries sustained

COLUMBUS — An Indiana State Police trooper is on administrative leave after firing a shot at a suspect during a pursuit Tuesday night.

According to a release from ISP, the unnamed trooper will be on leave throughout an investigation into the shooting, which is normal protocol.

According to police, the incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. when an officer from the Hope Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Pontiac passenger car in Hope.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Madison refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Decatur County and back in Bartholomew County.

Around 11 p.m., in a residential neighborhood, the driver turned his vehicle around and sped directly toward police. At this time, the trooper fired a shot at the driver in an attempt to stop him. The driver was not struck by the bullet fired.

About a mile later, the driver stopped and was taken into custody.

The investigation is being led by the Indiana State Police - Sellersburg Post.