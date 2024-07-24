Basketball players of all abilities shoot their shot at Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University's basketball teams taught a unique group of recruits how to play the Bulldog way.

The All Abilities Camp returned to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Dozens of athletes with special needs took the court and learned how shoot, pass, and be a good teammate.

"At the beginning, they may not understand it, but as they understand more, they have more fun with it," Butler men's basketball guard Landon Moore said. "That's the coolest part for me, seeing them have fun and putting a smile on their face."

The camp has been a Butler tradition for nearly a decade. Butler professor Anne Wilson leads the charge to bring it back to the fieldhouse every year.

"It's a game for all people," Wilson said. "It doesn't matter whether or not you can make a basket or not, it's if you love the game and if you love to cheer."

Athletes such as Mary Steadham walked away happy with their skills on the court.

"I made four baskets so far," Steadham said after the first warm-up. "My goal is to make 26 because I'm 26-years-old."

The Butler men open up the season on Nov. 8 at Hinkle Fieldhouse against Austin Peay. The only women's game announced so far is a home matchup with Indiana on Nov. 13.