Beech Grove approves sewer and stormwater rate increases

BEECH GROVE — The Beech Grove Common Council passed two bills dealing with how much residents pay for storm water and sewage at Monday night's meeting.

The first ordinance increased the sewer rate from $37 per month to $46.75.

During Monday's meeting, the council voted to strike another phased rate increase to $56.75, which would’ve gone into effect September 1, 2026.

Beech Grove Sewer Utility has charged a flat rate of $37 since 2021.

But Citizens Energy Group continues to charge the city increased amounts to treat wastewater, to the tune of 20% more each year.

“$10 is a lot. I’m not questioning that at all. I think that because of the services, and keeping our autonomy as the city of Beech Grove and owning our own utility, I think it’s very important to us, so we’ve gotta charge rates accordingly to maintain that asset," Mayor James Coffman said.

Beech Grove Sewage Works is a municipal-owned sewer system that employs 15 people.

The utility is responsible for managing sewer infrastructure maintenance, stormwater and garbage services.

“ In order to manage that asset, we have to set rates accordingly, make sure we can pay for our people, the operation cost, the maintenance, the upkeep," Coffman said.

Lifelong Beech Grove resident Jennifer Marks spoke up at the podium at Monday night’s meeting.

“A flat rate increase alone is not a long-term solution," she said on the mic.

Marks is happy with the council’s decision.

“I think that’s going to give us more time to come up with a more feasible plan going forward that will help the actual fund be sustainable, not at an increase of rate that just keeps increasing and increasing," Marks said.

Marks supports a hybrid billing system where certain residents pay a flat rate and others pay per usage.

“I can sleep better at night knowing that my neighbor, that is on a fixed income and that can’t absorb an increase, is able to pay for what they actually are using. And I’m paying for what I’m using," she said.

Council also passed an ordinance Monday that increased the storm water rate from $3.75 to $5.25 per month.