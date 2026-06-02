Beech Grove considers proposal for outdoor drinking area

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WRTV) — Beech Grove could soon join communities including Carmel and Speedway in allowing people to consume alcohol in designated public spaces.

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The Marion County city's leaders on Monday considered creating a designated outdoor refreshment area, known as a DORA.

Under a proposal before the Beech Grove Common Council, adults 21 and older would be permitted to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating establishments and carry them within a designated area along Main Street from Eighth Street to Emerson Avenue. The proposal would also include Sarah T. Bolton Park during special events.

Supporters say the goal is to increase foot traffic and support local businesses during the summer. The DORA would operate seasonally, from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

If approved, under the ordinance, a person could leave a bar with only one drink at a time, and it must be in a designated DORA-approved cup.

Some residents support the proposal, arguing that it could help create a more vibrant downtown atmosphere while remaining safe.

“I think it’s OK as long as people obey the law,” said resident Allen Henderson. “There’s police stations around. It’s generally a pretty walkable area.”

The Beech Grove police station is on Main Street.

Local business owners have also voiced support. Johnny O’Gara, owner of O’Gara Irish Pub, said he believes the district would benefit businesses. “I talk to a lot of people from the Irvington area, and they say it’s working quite well. And Speedway, it’s working quite well. I think we’re ready for it.”

However, not everyone is convinced the proposal is a good idea. During a Monday council meeting, residents spoke in favor of and against an ordinance to create a DORA. Some argued that allowing public consumption of alcohol could turn Main Street into an open-air bar, exposing families to public intoxication and creating potential safety concerns.

Democratic Councilor Elizabeth Lamping said, "As a state now, we have relaxed our freedom to carry weapons. People are much more free to carry weapons, and I’m concerned about the mix of people carrying weapons on the street now mixed with alcohol on the street.”

The proposal must still go through multiple readings and public comment periods before the council votes on whether to adopt the ordinance.