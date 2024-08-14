Beech Grove Middle School business prepares students for future careers

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove City Schools is preparing its middle school students for the real world.

Seventh and eighth graders get to participate in a student-run business called WeB4Me Enterprises.

The business focuses on banner printing, t-shirts and signs.

WRTV

Teamwork is a valuable skill student Bella Ricketts is learning in class.

“Make things together and be able to use different people’s ideas and be able to all be a part of this," the 13-year-old said.

WeB4Me Enterprises started getting its legs in 2023, but is in full-swing this school year.

“This is almost like today’s wood shop. Etsy has completely blown up with people ordering stuff. So it’s a great way for kids that are very artistic and good at design that is something they could have a career in," Teacher Jeremy Pfeifer said.

Students learn every phase of a business from design, production, marketing, accounting, floor management and more.

WRTV

Right now, students are making earrings with the district's branding on them.

“The whole goal of this is to give kids an opportunity to try something new. Maybe something they wanna do later in life, they have a passion for it," Pfeifer said.

Principal Ryan Morgan estimates the district, with the help of donations from the community, bought $100,000 worth of equipment for the program — including a new T-shirt machine, printer and 3D equipment.

Last year, the business pulled in about $25,000 in t-shirt sales.

“I think the early exposure is just gonna give them a clearer idea of what they wanna do in the future. The earlier start the better for us," Morgan said.

There will be an official grand opening for WeB4Me Enterprises on August 27 at Beech Grove Middle School.