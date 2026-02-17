Beech Grove officer killed responding to domestic violence call remembered as 'one of our own'

BEECH GROVE — A Beech Grove police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call Monday night is being remembered by his community as a hometown hero who dedicated his life to service.

Beech Grove officer killed remembered as 'one of our own'

Officer Brian Elliott, 33, died after being shot while responding to a domestic incident Monday night, according to investigators. Police arrested 47-year-old Kenneth Johnson after searching for hours.

"He was one of our own," said Sandra Clayton, a community member.

Court records state Elliott knocked on the door of an apartment and announced himself as a police officer. He heard a woman cry for help and then kicked down the door. Court records state that he was shot by someone inside the apartment.

Police say a second responding officer was also shot but was released from an Indianapolis hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Outside the Beech Grove Police Department, a squad car now sits as a symbol not of patrol but of sacrifice, as friends, neighbors and fellow officers stop by to pay their respects.

"Officer Elliott came to our house a few times. He listened to us, treated us like a human," said Brittany Akers, a community member.

Officials say Elliott was a Beech Grove native who always dreamed of wearing the badge.

"He grew up here, he graduated from Beech Grove High School in 2011," said Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman.

Community members described Elliott as someone who changed their perspective on law enforcement through his compassionate approach.

"Past criminals, he changed the outlook on how I looked at past cops. If I called and I needed help, he would be there," Akers said. "Anytime he came in contact with me, he was always there to help. I don't understand why anyone would shoot him. He was a good man – not just a cop."

Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice reflected on the risks officers face daily.

"Every officer knows when they put it on, the uniform, this could be their last one, their last day, they do it anyway, that's what keeps us going," Maurice said.

The community is rallying around the police department during this difficult time.

"Our community wouldn't be the community it is without Beech Grove police officers," said Vanessa Heineman, a community member.

"Your officers and your police support you. You need to help support them," Clayton said.

