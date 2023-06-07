Beech Grove PD 'taking a break' from On Patrol: Live series

INDIANAPOLIS — In a tweet, the Beech Grove Police Department confirmed they would be "taking a break" from filming for the REELZ series On Patrol: Live.

The series broadcasts real-time feeds of police agencies around the country.

"BGPD will be taking a break from 'On Patrol: Live,'" the tweet read. "We’ve enjoyed appearing on the show and hope to be back in the future! We’re happy for the opportunity to show viewers the hard work our officers do every day and we thank our citizens and #OPNation for their support."

The show will add the police department in Fullerton, California to fill the void in the meantime.

It is unclear if or when BGPD would return to the show.