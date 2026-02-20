BEECH GROVE — Students at Beech Grove Middle School are channeling their grief into gratitude with a banner to honor fallen Officer Brian Elliott, a hometown hero who returned to serve the community that raised him.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Beech Grove students honor fallen Officer Brian Elliott with a tribute banner

The tribute project is taking place through the school's student-run business, "WeB4ME Enterprises," a program designed to teach entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership.

But this week's lesson extends far beyond business fundamentals.

"Right now, we are making a banner for Officer Elliott, just showing our love and appreciation for him giving the ultimate sacrifice to our community," said Jeremy Pfeifer, CEO of the student-run business.

Pfeifer said that the banner will be displayed at the funeral on Monday.

Elliott, a former Beech Grove student, became a police officer and dedicated his life to protecting his hometown community. His death has deeply impacted the school and the surrounding area.

The banner will be signed by students across the school, transforming a moment of loss into a lasting reminder of service and sacrifice. Many students say the project has provided an outlet to process their emotions while learning about the sacrifices law enforcement officers make.

WRTV

"It's important because it shows our community's all together, that we all have each other's back," said Annabelle Bishman, an eighth grader at Beech Grove Middle School.

The project holds special meaning for Technology Integration Specialist Ellen Collinsworth, who once taught Elliott and remained a close family friend.

"He was a former student of mine and a close family friend, a phenomenal kid. Helpful, kind," Collinsworth said.

She said she later encountered Elliott again when he was serving as a police officer.

"To see him pursue a passion of giving back to the community and becoming a police officer, it was a delight," Collinsworth said.

For students who never knew Elliott personally, the project has become a lesson in leadership and community service.

"It helps us as students look up to him because he was a leader and he went to Beech Grove City Schools," said Payton Kelly, an eighth grader.

The students have embraced Elliott's legacy, with many calling him what eighth grader Kynzie Hollis described as "a hometown hero."

Jeremy Pfeifer noted the impact Elliott's story has had on his classmates.

"This is their community. To see someone that went through Beech Grove and cared so much about it, they can follow his footsteps and want to give back," Pfeifer said.

__

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.