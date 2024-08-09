Beech Grove to add roundabout at Emerson and Churchman avenues by 2027

BEECH GROVE — A busy Beech Grove intersection will soon get a makeover thanks to an investment from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman made the announcement that a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Emerson and Churchman avenues in Beech Grove.

The project, which become possible after a $3.4 million investment, will be put in place to create a safer intersections after 70 crashes were reported at the intersection over a 2-year period.

The city anticipates launching the conversion from traffic signals to the roundabout in 2027. The city will spend approximately $1.5 million in a local match for the project.

“The Indianapolis MPO is a valued partner in making the streets of Beech Grove safer for our citizens and visitors who travel them every day,” said Mayor Coffman. “The MPO’s investment in our community will have a real-world impact and make a difference in the lives of countless individuals through the transformation of a dangerous intersection to traffic design that is calmer and more intentional.”

The City of Beech Grove is currently completing a new peanut roundabout at the intersections of Churchman, Perkins and Southern Aves. The peanut roundabout is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.