BEHIND THE SCENES: Large-scale emergency exercise conducted at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 200 people have died in U.S. aviation accidents so far this year, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

That includes the fatal crash in D.C. back in January when a Black Hawk helicopter and a plane collided.

WRTV went behind the scenes to look at the airport disaster training in Indiana to make sure we are always prepared.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) hosted a full-scale emergency training exercise Wednesday morning at the Indianapolis International Airport, bringing together more than 30 agencies and organizations from across the region.

The federally required exercise, mandated every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, is designed to evaluate the airport’s emergency operations and coordination among first responders.

“This exercise isn’t about testing individual firefighters, it’s about testing our plan," said Fred Pervine, Chief of the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department. "We rely on feedback from our mutual aid partners to improve and be better prepared.”

Around 400 individuals participated, including over 125 volunteers acting as disaster victims and survivors.

Also on-site were 15 non-participant experts from neighboring states who observed and assessed the exercise, offering valuable feedback to help refine emergency protocols.

“We want the public to know that if an emergency ever does happen, they’ll receive the best possible care from well-trained, knowledgeable teams," said Matt Lewis, Deputy Sr. Director of Operations & Maintenance. "We’ll work to protect public safety and return the airport to normal operations quickly.”

Airport officials say the drill ensures agencies are ready to work together efficiently in the event of a real crisis and that public safety remains a top priority.