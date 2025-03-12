Ben Davis grad playing in Big Ten Tournament with Northwestern

INDIANAPOLIS— Inside Karl Windham's home is a room full of memorabilia and memories.

“Each of our four kids has their graduation accomplishment shelves,” Karl said.

They all graduated from Ben Davis High School, including his youngest KJ Windham.

“Another picture of KJ as a senior All Star at Gainbridge. I think this game tomorrow or this week will be comforting for him," said Karl pointing out a picture of his son.

KJ is playing back at Gainbridge on Wednesday, this time in a college uniform.

"Proud to be a Northwestern dad," said Karl.

WRTV

KJ is a freshman at Northwestern and this is his first Big Ten Tournament. With the expansion of the Big Ten and an injury-plagued season from the Wildcats, Karl wasn't sure this would happen.

"Had to keep fighting but snuck our way in and it would have been disappointing for him not to get a chance to play at home," said Karl.

KJ not only gets a chance to play at home, but to keep contributing. Over the last six games, he's averaged 11.4 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

"I always tell him if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. Unfortunately, we had some set backs with injuries and stuff this year and he got thrown into the frying pan and I think he’s doing well," said Karl.

WRTV

Toughness and being thrown into a frying pan is something KJ is used to.

"We put them on the toughest teams, in the toughest tournaments. I also had a philosophy that I’m going to always take them to Chicago and let them play in the parks without a ref, without a whistle, you have to pick your next and get your team. Don’t let nobody take your game, it’s a social experience," said Karl.

Now, Karl hopes to see his son and the 13th seeded Wildcats make a run and play more than once in Indy.

"Sometimes you catch lightning in a bottle and skies the limit," said Karl.

Northwestern tips off with Minnesota at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

WRTV