Ben Davis High School senior class officers lead charge in fostering community

INDIANAPOLIS — As students across the region gear up for another academic year, senior class leaders at Ben Davis High School are setting an inspiring example by fostering a welcoming environment on campus.

Highlighted in a recent post by Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts, three student leaders were seen holding welcome signs outside Ben Davis, signaling their commitment to support their peers.

"The one that I was holding said good luck on your first day of school," shared Nate Villa, one of the senior class officers.

His sentiments reflect a broader vision to cultivate camaraderie among students.

"I just hope they felt like there's people out there supporting them and they have peers that are trying to encourage them throughout their days," Villa added.

"I hope they relate to us. We're there with them, and we understand what they're going through because we've gone through it too,” Senior Class Officer Faith Oluwamuyemi said.

In addition to their welcoming activities, these senior officers are actively engaged in community service, particularly through volunteering at the Care Closet at Ben Davis. The Care Closet provides essential supplies to students in need.

"It consists of clothing, hygiene products, lots of products where people who may not be able to afford or people who are in need, they can come to that closet so that they can have stuff that they need,” Villa said.

Melissa Edwards, the administrative assistant to the principal, has been a steadfast presence at Ben Davis, passionately managing resources like the Care Closet and the school's food pantry.

She noted, "I don't think there has been anybody we have not been able to help—shoes, underclothes, scarves, hats, jeans..."

Edwards started the food pantry about 14 years ago after a personal experience in a shelter, and is committed to aiding students with confidentiality.

"We do send the students home with backpacks. The food is in backpacks. We don't do grocery bags. Everything is private. No one would know anything," she explained.

With the new school year just beginning, the senior class officers are determined to make their senior year unforgettable, with a focus on giving back and promoting positivity.

"That's the culture of Ben Davis, just having a great community and bringing everybody together and just being a good person,” Uluwamuyemi said.

In a shout-out to these inspiring student leaders, Dr. Butts commended their efforts, emphasizing that they are reinforcing the "student belonging focus area" in the Wayne Township School strategic plan.

It’s one of four focus areas of the plan. The goal is to create an environment and culture where all students belong to the extent that they feel accepted, included, respected, seen, heard and empowered in their educational journey.