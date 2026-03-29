Benson Boone 2026 U.S. Wanted Man Tour making a stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer Benson Boone announced on Sunday that his 2026 Wanted Man Tour is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 19.

Boone recently wrapped up his sold-out global American Heart Tour.

Last year, Boone received his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and performed his breakthrough smash “Beautiful Things” at the award show.

Presale Begins Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Fans can also access local presales with the password BBLIVE2026 and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

To see all the tour stops or purchase tickets, click here.

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