Beware of fraudulent toll messages claiming to be from Indiana state agencies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) is warning the public about fake messages that look like they come from state agencies asking for unpaid tolls. These messages are scams, and you should not click on any links in them.

The State of Indiana does not send notifications about unpaid tolls through text or email.

IOT is working with the company that was used to send these messages to stop any further communications. Although the state’s contract with this company ended on December 31, 2024, the company did not deactivate the state’s account. A contractor's account was hacked and used to send these fake messages.

IOT said they are not aware of any current state systems being compromised due to this incident.