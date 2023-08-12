Bicentennial Unity Plaza to open Aug. 24, weekend of activities planned to celebrate

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicentennial Unity Plaza will officially open on Aug. 24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Plaza is a gathering space adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will include a basketball court that can be converted into an ice-skating rink in the winter, art and spaces for community and private events.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will kick-off a weekend of activities held at the Plaza.

The weekend of events includes the following:

Thursday, August 24

10-11 a.m.: Ribbon Cutting Celebration

5-7 p.m.: Indiana Fever Pre-Game Party

Live music, games, giveaways, face painters, balloon artists, and more will be available for guests of all ages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No ticket is required for entry.

Friday, August 25

5-9 p.m.: Happy Hour on the Plaza

Guests can eat, drink and dribble with live music from DJ Todd & DJ Space Bunz, games, unique cocktails, and free small plates from Indy’s top chefs and food trucks.

Saturday, August 26

5-10 p.m.: Indy Night Market on the Plaza

This event hopes to bring Indy’s food, arts and culture scenes together. The night will include farmers, restaurants, chefs, and food entrepreneurs. This event is a collaboration with Be Nimble Foundation.

Sunday, August 27

1-3 p.m.: JR. Hoops Mini Clinic

This free clinic is open to kids ages 6-14 looking to learn the fundamentals of basketball and enjoy an afternoon playing hoops with special guests.

1-5 p.m.: Love of the Game

Guests can enjoy basketball-themed face painting, crafts, and coloring stations, as well as inflatables, a bounce house, photo booths, and giveaways. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

