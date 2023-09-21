Watch Now
Bicentennial Unity Plaza to screen ‘Hoosiers’ for inaugural free movie night

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.
bicentennial unity plaza.jpg
WRTV
Posted at 7:35 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:35:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicentennial Unity Plaza is hoping to begin a new tradition with its inaugural “Movie Night on the Plaza.”

There will be a special screening of the Indiana classic Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

bicentennial unity plaza

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. The screening is free.

Organizers say the screening is restricted to blankets only, so lawn chairs will not be allowed in the venue. Attendees can bring snacks and drinks, except for alcoholic beverages.

There will be concession stands open selling snacks, drinks, beer and wine.

The 1986 film stars Gene Hackman as Coach Norman Dale and Dennis Hopper as Shooter. Hoosiers tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that enters the state championship.

For more information on Movie Night on the Plaza, click here.

