Bicentennial Unity Plaza to screen ‘Hoosiers’ for inaugural free movie night

INDIANAPOLIS — Bicentennial Unity Plaza is hoping to begin a new tradition with its inaugural “Movie Night on the Plaza.”

There will be a special screening of the Indiana classic Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

WRTV

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. The screening is free.

Organizers say the screening is restricted to blankets only, so lawn chairs will not be allowed in the venue. Attendees can bring snacks and drinks, except for alcoholic beverages.

There will be concession stands open selling snacks, drinks, beer and wine.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🎥 Join us next Saturday for movie night on Bicentennial Unity Plaza! In partnership with @IndyFilmFest, we'll be screening "Hoosiers" under the stars on Saturday, September 30.



Learn more about this FREE public event ➡️ https://t.co/FpLNBzcbWt pic.twitter.com/f5wGdTtkKX — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) September 21, 2023

The 1986 film stars Gene Hackman as Coach Norman Dale and Dennis Hopper as Shooter. Hoosiers tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that enters the state championship.

For more information on Movie Night on the Plaza, click here.