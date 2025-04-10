Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Bicyclist dead following crash involving motorcycle on Indy's southeast side

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 5 pm., officers responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of E. Troy Avenue and Tindall Street. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle and a bicyclist involved in the incident.

Medics quickly arrived on the scene and transported both the motorcyclist and the bicyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tragically, shortly after they arrived at the hospital, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased, police said.

The motorcyclist is reported to be awake and breathing.

IMPD-certified investigators are currently on the scene, working to gather details and determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.