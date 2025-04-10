Bicyclist dead following crash involving motorcycle on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 5 pm., officers responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of E. Troy Avenue and Tindall Street. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle and a bicyclist involved in the incident.

Medics quickly arrived on the scene and transported both the motorcyclist and the bicyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tragically, shortly after they arrived at the hospital, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased, police said.

The motorcyclist is reported to be awake and breathing.

IMPD-certified investigators are currently on the scene, working to gather details and determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.