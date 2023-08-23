Bicyclist killed after being struck by Anderson city vehicle

ANDERSON — A woman died after being hit by the driver of a city vehicle while crossing a road on her bike in Anderson.

Anderson Police say officers responded to a vehicle crash involving an Anderson city vehicle and a bicyclist near 19th Street and Madison Avenue at 12:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who had been struck by a person driving an Anderson city vehicle.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Christine Barton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Barton was traveling eastbound on 19th Street when she attempted to cross Madison Avenue. When crossing, she was struck by the vehicle, which was driving southbound.

The Anderson Police Department Crash Team was called to investigate, and police say all parties involved are “fully cooperating.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.