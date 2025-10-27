Bicyclist killed in crash on south side, police stress safety reminders

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist Monday morning on Indianapolis' south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of Carson Avenue, near Indiana Bible College.

IMPD said a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries.

"This is just a very unfortunate incident," said IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman. "I know it's light out right now, but it was dark, very dark when the incident occurred, and it's very important to remind our bicyclists and pedestrians, just as much as our drivers, when you are on our roadways, you have the responsibility to know the rules of the road."

Hibschman emphasized that cyclists and pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing when traveling in low-light conditions. She also noted that bicycles should be equipped with lights to increase visibility.

"Just like the drivers, everyone has been impacted by this this morning," Hibschman said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are calling the incident an accident. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation by IMPD's Fatal Crash Team.