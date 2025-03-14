Bicyclist struck, killed in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Madison County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Old 132 and CR 700W just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 2024 Dodge Ram operated by a 19-year-old Pendleton man was traveling eastbound on Old 132 when it struck an eastbound cyclist east of CR 700W.

The 56-year-old bicyclist, from Pendleton, was transported to Saxony Hospital where he died.

The crash is still being investigated.