Bicyclist struck, killed in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A male bicyclist was struck and killed in Tippecanoe County on Friday night.

According to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before midnight.

The office, along with the Otterbein Fire Department, responded to the crash in the 6300 block of State Road 26 West.

Officials arrived to the scene to find a male bicyclist had been struck and killed.

Based on initial information from crash investigators, a 2005 Toyota Forerunner, driven by a juvenile male, was traveling east on State Road 26 W.

The Toyota was traveling left of center and struck the bicyclist as they were biking westbound.

The bicyclist was fatally injured at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

At this time, no additional information has been released and the crash remains under investigation.