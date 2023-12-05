Watch Now
Bicyclist struck, killed on southwest side; IMPD urging drivers to seek alternate routes

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed near West Raymond and South Harding streets about 6:30 a.m., IMPD said.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died after a vehicle struck a bicyclist on the southwest side Tuesday morning.

Fatal accident investigators were called to a crash near West Raymond and South Harding streets about 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Simone Burris said.

"Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours, until the on scene is investigation is complete," Burris said. "We are asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternate route."

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, polcie said.

