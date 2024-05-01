Bid for MLS expansion team takes first step forward, Indy Eleven supporters show up for Eleven Park

INDIANAPOLIS — An early step in the process to bring an MLS expansion team to Indianapolis is now done.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Development Commission passed a group of resolutions at once, including creating an additional Professional Sports Development Area. It passed 7-1.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city was looking to create the PSDA at 355 E. Pearl Street.

Today's decisions now means there are two options, but only one can be included in the city's bid when it gets submitted to the state.

The old Diamond Chain Factory site where Eleven Park is supposed to be built was passed as a Professional Sports Development Area last year.

Attending the meeting was a number of Indy Eleven fans and supporters. They wore shirts that said 'Build Eleven Park.'

"I'm just fired up, I'm here to support," said Molly Kreuger-Samford, who used to work for Indy Eleven.

Kreuger-Samford, along with others in attendance, say they're not against the MLS bid, but want Eleven Park included.

"This is a vision for our city and I don’t want to lose this. Its been a decade coming and we’re on the cusp of that," said Councilor Kristin Jones, who represents District 18 and the west side of Indy.

The process of putting this bid together will be done in the next two months.

The proposal will seemingly go back and forth between City-County-Council and MDC. The City-County Council will get its first look on May 13.

Everything has to be done by June 30.

Aliya Wishner, a city spokesperson, said the following about Wednesday's decision: