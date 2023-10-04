Big 4 Trail extension complete, new trails connect Whitestown and Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY — Two Boone County communities are now officially connected by a trail system.

The Department of Natural Resources, along with Whitestown and Zionsville, opened two new sections of the Big 4 Trail on Wednesday to connect the trail in Whitestown to the existing trail in Zionsville.

WRTV

The trails now intersect at Whitestown Road and East County Road 400 South, the town boundaries. From there, Zionsville’s new trail extends to Heritage Trail Park, where it connects with the existing Big 4 Trail.

Heading south, the trail extends from Starkey Avenue to Zionsville Road. The project includes a new trailhead near the Vonterra neighborhood.

WRTV

Thanks to this expansion, people can run, walk or bike the whole nine miles between both communities.

“We are beyond excited to complete our two trail extension projects and join Whitestown along the Boone County Big-4 Rail Trail,” said Jarod Logsdon, superintendent of Zionsville Parks and Recreation. “We welcome visitors and trail enthusiasts to begin their journey with us at the Zionsville Road trailhead and explore the charm and character across Boone County.”

WRTV

The trail expansion was made possible with the assistance of a Next Level Trails (NLT) grant, which was awarded to Zionsville in March 2021 and Whitestown in April 2022. Combined, the cities were awarded nearly $3 million.

“Through Next Level Trails, Governor Holcomb set a priority to foster connections among and between communities,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner. “Today the Big 4 Trail is providing a new connection between Whitestown and Zionsville, doing exactly what this program was created to do.”

WRTV

Whitestown recently completed NLT project links with the existing Big 4 Trail just east of Albert South White Drive. The existing trail continues for 1.7 miles through the town until it meets the western segment of the newly constructed trail at County Road 575 East, ultimately ending at County Road 500 East.

“The connection between Whitestown and Zionsville represents a joint effort between local governments, community organizations, and generous supporters, all committed to enhancing connectivity and promoting active lifestyles within our community,” said Whitestown Parks director Dominic Cornett.

WRTV

NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. So far, NLT has awarded $150 million to 75 projects across the state.

26 NLT projects are complete to date, with 13 additional projects under construction. More projects are slated to begin later this year.

For more information on NLT, click here.