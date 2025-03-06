Big Afro Productions receives grant to support film about Black excellence

INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Harris wants to inspire and empower Black youth.

“They have whatever they need inside of them to be able to be great," Harris said.

Harris is the founder of Big Afro Productions, a nonprofit that produces films that encourage African Americans to embrace and celebrate their rich heritage.

“I think it’s important that our kids know where they come from. I think if they know where they come from, they are more apt to want to live in their greatness or get strength from knowing they come from a rich history," she said.

Her first film 'I Am She: The Matriarch of America' focused on the contributions of Black women to this country.

“Bessie Coleman, Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin. I can be that," she said.

Big Afro Productions

Round Room recently awarded a grant to Big Afro Productions for its upcoming documentary 'Young Gifted and Black'.

“I am highlighting four exceptional youth who are living in their greatness and are participating in some extraordinary extracurricular activities after school," she said.

Big Afro Productions

Round Room is the parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone, some of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S.

Employees can partner with a local nonprofit they’re passionate about and apply for a Community Grant, worth up to $10,000.

Big Afro Productions received $4,250.

“It’s a part of our five promises. Our five promises are care, connect, inspire, be authentic and then drive results," District Manager Tyler Crouch said.

In order to apply for a Community Grant, you need to be a 501c3 organization and have employee sponsorship.

“All they have to do is pair up with one of our employees and it has to be on the employee side something they feel passionate about and wanna go out and volunteer," Crouch said.

Harris says the money will help her pay an editor, create promotional materials, purchase new equipment, build her a social media presence and more.

“I also want to give the four children that are in the film some money as well," Harris said.

Big Afro Productions is hoping to release Young Gifted & Black sometime this spring.