'Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana' aims to recruit more male mentors

INDIANAPOLIS — An aggressive push to get more male mentors is the mission for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI). Their push is to meet folks where they are to encourage them to sign up.

"We have kind of intimate conversations with men, and I think we can reach them," Deon Oliver, Owner of Big Tyme Barbers, said.

WRTV

Outreach to provide mentors for hundreds of Hoosier kids.

"We have about 997 kids on our waiting list, about a little more than half are young men in our community that are that are waiting," Eric Saunders, Community Engagement Manager of BBBSCI, said.

The kids are waiting to be connected with a "big,” through BBBSCI.

WRTV

Saunders tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley that this time around they are taking a different approach to get more men to become a mentor.

"We know a lot of men go to barber shops. And so, let's just meet people where they're at," Saunders said.

WRTV

Saunders said they reached out to 90 barbers across the city to participate in their outreach campaign and about 15 agreed to collaborate.

"We were challenging barbers who are working with us to get as many men as they possibly can to sign up to be a mentor," Saunders said. “It's kind of like a competition where we will award that barbershop with specialized capes that indicate their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters."

WRTV

A small gesture that means a lot to Oliver.

"It's kind of sad, depressing. We can do more out here so I'm going to do my part," Oliver said.

WATCH RELATED STORY | Program teaches kids business skills to help curb violence

Program teaches kids business skills to help curb violence

Oliver said he's not sure what the outcome will be, but he hopes his pitch to his clients will be enough to show up for our youth.

"Every child needs a chance to succeed out here. They just need a little push to guide them in the right direction. They all got a chance, just need the right people behind them," Oliver said.

WRTV

The campaign is running all month long, but you don't have to go to a participating barbershop to join the mission. Click here to sign up.