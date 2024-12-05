Bikeshare culture is growing in Indianapolis, here's why

INDIANAPOLIS — Getting around downtown Indy has never been cheaper and easier.

That’s because a popular bikeshare program allows Marion County residents to ride for free.

Since its launch this year, it’s seen record-breaking numbers.

The Glick Peace Walk Pacers Bikeshare station is one of the 52 places you can check out a bike around Indianapolis.

“It’s truly changing the way you get around town," Indianapolis Cultural Trail Executive Director Kären Haley said.

Pacers Bikeshare ridership is up 51% these last four months, compared to the program’s busiest year in 2015.

Haley says it’s thanks to the new electric assist bikes and the launch of IndyRides Free earlier this year.

“We’ve seen our ridership go through the roof since we announced those two programs," she said.

IndyRides Free provides an annual pass to Marion County residents to use the bikeshare at no cost.

And people are seizing the opportunity!

About 4 out of every 5 bikeshare trips have been taken by passholders since its launch.

“It puts this right in their hands. They can use the bikes at no cost to them and puts more money back in their pocket," Haley said.

One of those bikeshare users is Alex Kuhn, who describes himself as a “casual urbanist.”

Alex Kuhn

“I’ve traveled a total of 378 miles. I’ve taken 214 trips and I’ve saved $464," Kuhn said.

Biking is his preferred method of transportation.

Kuhn bikes everywhere — the store, to work and just leisurely around town.

He’s managed to reduce his car usage to once or twice a week.

“I’m filling up my tank once a month. It’s saved me a lot from that perspective and it’s saved me from having to pay the hassle of parking downtown as well," he said.

Two bikeshare stations will open this month at Elevator Hill, near the former Angie's list campus on East Market Street.

