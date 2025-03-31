Bill requiring school board candidates to declare party affiliation one step from governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS –- In Indiana, school board races have traditionally been nonpartisan, but a bill nearing the governor’s desk will change that. Senate Bill 287 requires candidates to take one of three actions before the election: declare a political party affiliation, state that they are an independent candidate, or choose not to disclose any affiliation.

On the ballot, candidates' political affiliations will be noted, or a blank space will appear next to a candidate's name if no party is declared. During the committee hearing, dozens of individuals signed up to testify both in support of and against the bill.

On the House floor on Monday, several Democrats spoke out against the legislation, urging their colleagues not to support it. The bill’s sponsor in the House, State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), argues that the bill will bring more transparency to school board races, asserting that politics already influences schools. He believes it is essential for parents to understand who they are voting for.

“This information will help voters decide which candidate best aligns with their values,” Prescott said. “This change would also help drive up voter turnout in school board elections.”

Democrats who testified against the bill contended that school boards share a common goal of responsibly educating children. Some expressed disappointment that the legislation was under consideration, predicting it would lead to increased partisanship in the state.

“I think about all of the people I have known in my community who have run for school board in the districts in my community because it’s a nonpartisan position,” State Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said.

Candidates who choose a party affiliation will be subject to the same standards as any other elected official, including going through a primary process. The House made amendments to the bill, so it must be approved by the Senate before it can go to the governor. The bill passed the House with a vote of 40-54, with several Republicans voting against it.

The Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) opposed the legislation and issued the following statement in response to the vote:

“ISBA has fought against the move to partisan school board elections for multiple sessions dating back to the 2022 session of our state legislature. ISBA’s longstanding position has been to keep school board elections nonpartisan, like in 41 other states in the U.S. While the Indiana General Assembly has now voted to make school board elections partisan, once elected, ISBA will encourage school board members to leave politics at the boardroom door by working collaboratively to focus on what is best for our 1 million public school students. School board members should also conduct themselves in a manner that models effective board governance practices, regardless of party affiliation.”