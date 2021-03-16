Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill to cap delivery fees at 20% passed by City-County Council

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Stock Photot
Uber Eats app on iPhone
Uber Eats waives delivery fee for over 100K independent restaurants to help lessen impact of virus
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:25:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a proposal that aims to benefit restaurants and customers during the pandemic.

The ordinance caps delivery and other fees to no more than 20% of a meal's price and prohibits third-party companies from trying to make up for lost fees by passing costs on to drivers or customers.

Councillor John Barth, who co-sponsored the bill, says it strikes a balance between letting companies like Uber Eats and GrubHub make money while also giving relief to local businesses.

The ordinance will stay in effect until 90 days after restaurants re-open at 100% capacity.

PREVIOUS | City seeks to lower delivery fee on food delivery apps for Indy restaurants |

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!