Bill to cap delivery fees at 20% passed by City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a proposal that aims to benefit restaurants and customers during the pandemic.

The ordinance caps delivery and other fees to no more than 20% of a meal's price and prohibits third-party companies from trying to make up for lost fees by passing costs on to drivers or customers.

Councillor John Barth, who co-sponsored the bill, says it strikes a balance between letting companies like Uber Eats and GrubHub make money while also giving relief to local businesses.

The ordinance will stay in effect until 90 days after restaurants re-open at 100% capacity.

