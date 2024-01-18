Bill would require drunk drivers convicted of killing parent to pay child until they turn 18

INDIANAPOLIS — If you lose a parent unexpectedly when you're young, it is likely a pain that will remain with you for the rest of your life. A bill in the Indiana statehouse would try to financially ease that pain if a parent is killed by an intoxicated driver.

Senate Bill 13, introduced by District 1 Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland), would require a person convicted of operating while intoxicated to pay child support to a minor if they killed their parent in the incident.

"The children are able to have a quality of life that the parents would have wanted for them," said Alex Otte, the Indiana regional executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "It's another level of accountability for the drunk or drugged driver. When a child loses a parent to drunk or drugged driving, it's something that never goes away."

Similar bills have become law in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas in the past two years.

Kenzie Sullivan lost her father Kevin when an intoxicated driver crashed into his truck in Brown County last April. She was 19 years old at the time of her father's death.

"I know how many pivotal moments my dad was a part of before I turned 18," Sullivan said. "I can't even imagine the strain that would have put on my mom knowing she would have to provide for me."

While Sullivan would not personally benefit from Senate Bill 13, she strongly supports the legislation because of the struggles her family faced after her father's death.

"It was something my dad was so strict about: drinking and driving or just driving under the influence in general," Sullivan said. "When you turn 18, you're an adult, but his death was the defining moment of me stepping into adulthood. It was a forced hand, for sure."

Senate Bill 13 is currently in the Judiciary Committee and has not been scheduled for a hearing.