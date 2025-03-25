Billboard campaign raises awareness about sex trafficking amid NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is getting ready to host an NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional this weekend.

While the games are bringing basketball fans to the Circle City, some advocates warn about the dangers of large sporting events.

Events like the NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament create an increased risk of human trafficking in places like Indianapolis.

If you drive into downtown Indy right now, some signage may catch your eye.

WRTV

Billboards across the metro are raising awareness about human trafficking around major sporting events like March Madness.

They say things like 'sex buying is foul' and 'it’s madness to think sex buying is a victimless crime.'

Indianapolis is one of eight cities the human rights organization Rights4Girlsis targeting with its new billboard campaign.

“Despite all the celebration and excitement, it’s important for people to know there is this dark underbelly of sex trafficking and exploitation that can take place," Executive Director of Rights4Girls, Yasmin Vafa, said.

WRTV

Vafa says the surge in tourism creates an environment in which sex tourism could thrive.

Increased hotel bookings, parties and an influx of people make it easier for traffickers to operate under the radar.

The multi-billion dollar industry has two main categories:



Labor trafficking Sex trafficking

WRTV

“What’s common in both is the use of force, fraud or coercion. Basically, traffickers are profiting off of individuals through commercial sex or through forced or coerced labor," Jeremy Greenlee with Indiana Youth Services Association said.

Human trafficking can happen to people of all different ages, genders and backgrounds.

Traffickers usually target our most vulnerable.

“The majority of our grooming is happening online. When we think about prevention, internet safety education is really critical for helping youth to be aware of these grooming tactics and how to keep yourself safe online," Greenlee said.

WRTV

Here are some ways you can identify if someone might be a victim of trafficking:

• Lives with their employer.

• Gives answers that appear to be scripted and rehearsed.

• Shows signs of physical abuse.

• Is submissive or fearful.

• Is under 18 and working in the commercial sex industry.

“If they do see something, [if] they do suspect human trafficking, it’s really important they report that to the national human trafficking hotline," he said.

The number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

