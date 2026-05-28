Biosolids management company to expand, governor's office says

KOKOMO, Ind. (WRTV) — A privately owned biosolids management company in Howard County, Merrill Bros. will expand its headquarters in Kokomo, the Indiana governor's office said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The $16.5 million expansion of 40,000 square feet was expected to create 35 high-wage jobs by 2028, the release said. Jobs will include accountants, engineers, fabricators, computer-aided designers, project managers, and operations staff.

The release did not say whether any government incentives were being given to the project.

The Merrell facility sits about 8 miles northwest of downtown Kokomo. Merrell Bros. was established in 1982.

The release said the company's services include transportation, dewatering and cleaning, land application, and farm drainage, and it specializes in transforming waste into valuable resources and uses seven U.S.-patented systems designed to achieve cleaner environmental outcomes.