Black Church Coalition rallies for legislative action at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Church Coalition gathered at the statehouse to advocate for essential legislative changes that address the needs of their communities.

This rally emphasized four key issues: universal pre-k for Marion County Children, no property taxes for seniors, community safety, and mental health resources.

The coalition says the above priorities are what their community finds most needed. They surveyed their congregation members and had several community meetings to collect their findings.

"We hold monthly community meetings," Lakyah Berry said. "This can be either one-on-ones with individual communities or at our leader's assemblies where we get a gauge on what community member's opinions are on things."

They say there is an urgent need for universal pre-k in Marion County, elimination of property taxes for seniors, increased funding for gun violence reduction programs, and continued investment in mental health services. Rev. Shea Thompson, a coalition member, emphasized the necessity for bipartisan support from lawmakers.

“It is imperative to note that we need both Republicans and Democrats to not just listen to us but to hear what we are saying," Thompson said.

The impact of these issues is personal for many coalition members. Rev. Thompson shared his tragic experience of losing his brother to gun violence, illustrating the real-world implications of inadequate community resources.

“My brother was murdered at the age of 28," Thompson said. "As an almost 9-year-old child, this was a traumatic experience that created a series of 'what ifs' in my life."

The Black Church Coalition's rally aimed to amplify the voices of those they serve and to encourage lawmakers to prioritize these critical issues. The coalition is also calling for a referendum on the ballot for universal funding for pre-kindergarten in Marion County.

By uniting their voices, they hope to drive meaningful legislative action that benefits all Hoosiers.

"People are trying to communicate their needs to you so you have to be open and responsive to them about what their needs and their wants are as representatives of this community," Berry said.

The rally marks a renewed effort to engage lawmakers and push for substantive policy proposals that they believe could benefit all Hoosiers.

