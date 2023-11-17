Black Indianapolis organizations halt partnerships with Newfields after CEO 'abruptly' resigns

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields Museum is once again facing controversy after President and CEO, Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, announced departure from her position last week.

The decision has left prominent Black organizations, Indiana Black Expo and Indianapolis Urban League with frustration. "We were looking forward to expanding the partnership with Newfields in 2024, which has now come to a complete halt," IBE and Urban League said in a joint statement.

Burnette, who is resigning after 15 months in her position, was hired after a racial controversy at the museum.

In 2021, a job listing that prioritized maintaining the museum’s “core, white art audience," caused outrage.

It lead to a letter drafted by several artists calling for the immediate resignation of former CEO Charles Venable. The letter was signed by almost 2,000 other artists and former Newfields employees. It also called for an overhaul to the museum’s board of trustees, who at the time, only had two people of color out of 26 board members.

After a 14-month long search, the museum hired Dr. Burnette, previously president of historically black college, Huston-Tillotson University, as a replacement for Venable.

IBE and Indianapolis Urban League describe Dr. Burnette as a pillar in the community.

"Dr. Burnette opened the Newfields' doors to many African American organizations and the entire community, and we have personally witnessed the buzz and excitement around her leadership," IBE and Urban League said.

The two organizations claim Burnette "abruptly" resigned from her position, which leads to questions of black talent recruitment and retention in Indiana.

In their statement, IBE and Urban League ask for an explanation. "Due to the nature of the announcement and the negative perception it has created, the Newfields board leadership owes the community an explanation about the resignation of Dr. Colette Burnette," IBE and Urban League state.

Their statement says all plans for expanding their partnership with the museum have now come to a "complete halt."

Read their full statement below:

Indiana Black Expo and Indianapolis Urban League

WRTV has reached out to Newfields Museum for a statement.